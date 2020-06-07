Friday 20 February 2026

Look back at pharma news in the week to June 5, 2020

7 June 2020
By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell. Editor

Last week’s news included disappointing Phase III trial results for Pfizer’s drug Ibrance in the treatment of breast cancer. Gilead Sciences released data from its own study of remdesivir, now trade-named Veklury, showing the drug, though useful, did not produce statistically-significant results in the treatment of COVID-19, but analysts still see commercial success in the longer term. On a positive note, Novo Nordisk provided further evidence of the value of its semaglutide in achieving weight loss. Elsewhere, Novartis revealed last Wednesday that the US Food and Drug Administration had extended its review of the multiple sclerosis therapy ofatumumab.

Ibrance trial halt threatens Pfizer’s growth target

