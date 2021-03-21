Look back at pharma news in the week to March 19, 2021

By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell. Editor

Among last week’s notable research news, Eli Lilly presented updated results on its Alzheimer’s disease candidate donanemab which, though touted as promising in a disease area that has been filled with failures, is seen as disappointing by some. Meantime, strong Phase III results saw Sanofi and partner Regeneron Pharmaceuticals halt their trial of Libtayo in cervical cancer. On the deal-making front, rivals in the HIV space Gilead Sciences and Merck & Co signed a pact last Monday to trial a combination of their respective candidates – lenacapavir and islatravir. Regulatory news saw AbbVie suffer a setback last Wednesday, when the US Food and Drug Administration extended the review period for its Rinvoq in the treatment of active psoriatic arthritis.

Lilly’s donanemab has much to prove