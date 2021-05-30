Sunday 11 January 2026

Look back at pharma news in the week to May 28, 2021

Clinical trials featured in last week’s news, with US company Annovis Bio seeing its market value double on May 21, when it released new data showing the potential of its ANVS401 as a treatment for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease. On the negative side, NGM Biopharmaceutical last Monday added to the list of failures in the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) therapy sector with its candidate aldafermin. Meanwhile, French drugmaker Abivax presented encouraging data for its ulcerative colitis candidate ABX464. On the M&A front, UK inhaled therapies specialist Vectura agreed to a £958 million ($1.35 billion) takeover bid from venture capital firm Carlyle Group. Also, the UK’s Marketing and Competition Authority announced that it will commence an investigation of AstraZeneca’s planned $39 billion acquisition of the US drugmaker Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Annovis rises on Alzheimer’s froth

Investors who bought into Annovis Bio following May 21 news of a mid-stage hit in Alzheimer’s disease may have acted a little precipitately, warned Elizabeth Cairns writing on Evaluate Pharma. The company trumpeted a significant improvement in cognitive symptoms of the disease with ANVS401, and its stock leapt 127% to close at $60.

