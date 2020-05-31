Look back at pharma news in the week to May 29, 2020

By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell. Editor

USA-based Sunovion had good news last week, as the US Food and Drug Administration finally approved its apomorphine, now trade named Kynmobi, sublingual film for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease OFF episodes. French pharma major Sanofi announced it plans to sell its around 20% equity stake in US development partner Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. On the deal-making front, Gilead Sciences entered into an immune-oncology collaboration with Arcus Biosciences worth a total of up to $2 billion. And late-comer to the COVID-19 treatment arena, Merck & Co, announced not one, but three deals, including the acquisition of Themis, and partnerships with IAVI and Ridgeback.

Sunovion’s novel sublingual formulation will address major unmet need in Parkinson’s treatment