Look back at pharma news in the week to May 8, 2020

By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell. Editor
Italy’s Menarini kicked off the May M&A news last week, announcing it would acquire USA-based Stemline Therapeutics, gaining access to an already approved drug for rare blood cancer, Elzonis. This was followed by Alexion agreeing a $1.41 billion takeover offer for Portola Pharmaceuticals, along with its clotting factor Andexxa. Meantime, US health technology assessor, the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER), has come up with two scenarios on fair pricing for COVID-19 treatment remdesivir from Gilead Sciences. On the regulatory front, the US Food and Drug Administration granted earlier-than-expected approval for Novartis and Incyte’s new lung cancer drug Tabrecta (capmatinib).
Menarini proves COVID-19 no barrier to deal-making
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze