Sunday 11 January 2026

Look back at pharma news in the week to November 13, 2020

Pharmaceutical
13 November 2020
In case anyone missed it, the main news this week was Pfizer and BioNTech announcing that a Phase III trial of their COVID-19 vaccine had shown more than 90% efficacy in a Phase III trial. Eli Lilly also made a major advance in COVID-19, albeit with a treatment rather than a vaccine. Elsewhere, there was analysis of the latest aducanumab update in Alzheimer’s, along with some important data for Amgen and AstraZeneca’s asthma candidate tezepelumab.

Cautious positivity

Writing for Evaluate Vantage, Amy Brown stressed that this was “only the first hurdle” for Pfizer and BioNTech’s mRNA vaccine candidate BNT162b2, amid hopes that it could bring an end to the pandemic.

Biotechnology
Pfizer and BioNTech grasp the holy grail as COVID-19 vaccine exceeds 90% efficacy in Phase III trial
9 November 2020
Biotechnology
Another emergency authorization equips doctors in COVID-19 fight
10 November 2020
Biotechnology
AstraZeneca and Amgen's tezepelumab excels in unserved asthma subgroup
10 November 2020


The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech'
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda's sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


