Look back at pharma news in the week to November 13, 2020

In case anyone missed it, the main news this week was Pfizer and BioNTech announcing that a Phase III trial of their COVID-19 vaccine had shown more than 90% efficacy in a Phase III trial. Eli Lilly also made a major advance in COVID-19, albeit with a treatment rather than a vaccine. Elsewhere, there was analysis of the latest aducanumab update in Alzheimer’s, along with some important data for Amgen and AstraZeneca’s asthma candidate tezepelumab.
Writing for Evaluate Vantage, Amy Brown stressed that this was “only the first hurdle” for Pfizer and BioNTech’s mRNA vaccine candidate BNT162b2, amid hopes that it could bring an end to the pandemic.
