Look back at pharma news in the week to November 20, 2020

By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell. Editor

Clinical trial results featured in last week’s news, some good and others not so good. Cytokinetics and Amgen presented mixed Phase III data on their omecamtiv mecarbil in heart failure. Meantime, US biotech Moderna created another wave of COVID-19 euphoria, releasing strong new data on its vaccine candidate mRNA-1273. But there was a major disappointment for BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics with the Phase III study of its amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) candidate NurOwn. Elsewhere, questions were raised about the price being paid for the remaining shares in Urovant, and its over-active bladder (OAB) lead candidate vibregon, by Sumitovant Biopharma, a unit of Japan’s Sumitomo Dainippon.

Difficult path ahead for omecamtiv via subgroup data