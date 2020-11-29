Sunday 11 January 2026

Look back at pharma news in the week to November 27, 2020

Pharmaceutical
Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell
29 November 2020
tpl-week-in-review-700x466

By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell. Editor

The focus of last week’s major news was regulatory decisions, with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals receiving emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration for its COVID-19 antiviral cocktail REGEN-COV2. Also, US drug developer Reata Pharmaceuticals had another setback last week as the FDA called for some additional analysis on its Friedreich’s ataxia candidate omaveloxolone. And the FDA granted approval for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ neuroblastoma drug Danyelza. On the research front, AstraZeneca and Oxford University released the latest data on their COVID-19 vaccine AZD1222. Meantime, biotech major Biogen acquired rights to Sage Therapeutics’ major depressive disorder drug zuranolone in a deal potentially worth $3 billion.

COVID Ab EUA finally arrived; tail opportunity limited

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine closer to UK market despite reports of new trial
27 November 2020
Biotechnology
Wind behind Y-mAbs back after $96 million Nasdaq listing
24 September 2018
Pharmaceutical
Sage rethinks strategy, axes half of workforce
8 April 2020
Biotechnology
Trial pause dents hopes for Regeneron coronavirus treatment
2 November 2020


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze