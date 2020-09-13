Look back at pharma news in the week to September 11, 2020

By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell. Editor
Last Friday Blueprint Medicines and partner Genentech, a Roche subsidiary, gained US Food and Drug Administration approval for their lung cancer candidate Gavreto (pralsetinib). On the research front, Merck & Co released new data on a Phase III trial of its unexplained chronic cough drug gefapixant. Also of note, last Tuesday AstraZeneca announced a pause on all global clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, developed with Oxford University, because of one serious side effect in a UK trial participant. This resulted in much speculation on the prospects not just for AZD1222 itself, but also other vaccines under development. The good news here is that on September 12, the UK’s medicines regulator decreed that it was safe to resume clinical trials of AZD1222.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze