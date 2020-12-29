Sunday 11 January 2026

Lorbrena sNDA accepted for FDA Priority Review

29 December 2020
The US Food and Drug Administration has accepted for Priority Review the supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Lorbrena (lorlatinib) as a first-line treatment for people with anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK)-positive metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

US pharma giant Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) sNDA is based on data from the pivotal CROWN study and is being reviewed by the FDA under its Real-Time Oncology Review (RTOR) pilot program. The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date for a decision by the FDA is in April 2021.

Lorbrena is a third-generation ALK inhibitor specifically developed to inhibit the most common tumor mutations that drive resistance to current medications and to address brain metastases. Up to 40% of people with ALK-positive lung cancer present with brain metastases.

Companies featured in this story

