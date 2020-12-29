Lorbrena sNDA accepted for FDA Priority Review

The US Food and Drug Administration has accepted for Priority Review the supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Lorbrena (lorlatinib) as a first-line treatment for people with anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK)-positive metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

US pharma giant Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) sNDA is based on data from the pivotal CROWN study and is being reviewed by the FDA under its Real-Time Oncology Review (RTOR) pilot program. The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date for a decision by the FDA is in April 2021.

Lorbrena is a third-generation ALK inhibitor specifically developed to inhibit the most common tumor mutations that drive resistance to current medications and to address brain metastases. Up to 40% of people with ALK-positive lung cancer present with brain metastases.