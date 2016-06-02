LSP closes on $280 million life sciences venture fund

European life sciences investment group LSP (Life Sciences Partners) has announced the final closing of its new life sciences fund, LSP 5. The fund surpassed its $170 million target and reached the ‘hard cap’ of $280 million, making LSP 5 one of the largest life sciences funds in Europe, said LSP.
Dr René Kuijten, managing partner at Netherlands-based LSP, commented: “The basis of this fundraising success is reflective of our strong financial performance as well as meeting the challenges of life sciences investing. This has been recognized by not only large and loyal institutional investors, but also by strategic partners like the pharmaceutical company Bristol-Myers Squibb, who selected LSP as a partner for identifying and investing in European breakthrough technologies. Moreover, the interest from family offices and private investors looking for broad exposure to life sciences in Europe has increased significantly over the years.”
Already taking positions in nine companies
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze