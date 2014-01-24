Friday 9 January 2026

Lundbeck and Otsuka’s brexpiprazole shows efficacy in Phase III trial

24 January 2014
Danish CNS drug specialist Lundbeck (LUND: CO) and Japanese drug maker Otsuka (TYO: 4768) have revealed positive top-line Phase III trial data on the investigational compound brexpiprazole.

Data from a Phase III, randomized, placebo-controlled study investigating the effect of brexpiprazole as adjunctive therapy to antidepressant therapy in patients with major depressive disorder (MDD) showed that brexpiprazole demonstrated efficacy and was well tolerated as adjunctive treatment for MDD patients with an inadequate response to antidepressant treatment. The results will be presented at the 22nd European Psychiatry Association Congress (EPA) in Munich, Germany on March 2. Highlighted data on brexpiprazole as adjunctive therapy to anti-depressant therapy in MDD will include:

  • Statistically significant improvements in mean MADRS total score for patients receiving adjunctive brexpiprazole compared with placebo. MADRS (Montgomery - Åsberg Depression Rating Scale) is a commonly used scale to assess the range of symptoms in patients with major depression;
  • A statistically significant advantage over placebo on all secondary endpoints;
  • Most common (>5% and more than twice placebo) adverse events reported in the patients receiving adjunctive brexpiprazole included weight gain and akathisia (inner restlessness)
  • Over 90% of patients completed the randomized phase of the trial; and
  • Additional information provided in the poster presentation at the EPA congress will be publicly disclosed at that time.

