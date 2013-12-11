Thursday 8 January 2026

Lundbeck and Otsuka to co-develop Alzheimer’s vaccine, Lu AF20513

Pharmaceutical
11 December 2013
lundbeck-logo-big

Danish CNS specialist Lundbeck (LUND: CO) and Japanese drugmaker Otsuka Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4768) say they will further expand their collaboration to include the development of Lu AF20513, an investigational vaccine candidate against Alzheimer's disease.

Lundbeck will receive from Otsuka an initial payment of 4 million euros $5.5 million) on signing and Lundbeck will finance the Phase I development costs. It is expected that the Phase I trial will be initiated during 2014. Additional specific financial terms of the agreement remain undisclosed. Following completion of the Phase I study the parties have an option to enter into a co-commercialization and co-development agreement under terms to be agreed upon.

Lu AF20513 is an active anti-A-beta vaccine candidate against Alzheimer's disease which is currently in preclinical development. It is designed towards an optimal immunogenic response in the elderly, based on the hypothesis that cognitive function would be preserved through the early inhibition of amyloid beta depositions.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze