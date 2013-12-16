Friday 9 January 2026

Lundbeck appoints Jacob Tolstrup as senior vice president for Business Development

Pharmaceutical
16 December 2013
Danish pharmaceutical company H. Lundbeck A/S has appointed Jacob Tolstrup as head of the HR department following the resignation of former HR vice president Teddy Hebo Larsen.

Lundbeck has incorporated the responsibility for the company's departments for business development and HR and appointed Mr Tolstrup as senior vice president for the joint area.

Since joining Lundbeck in 1999, Mr Tolstrup has held a number of different positions, including Vice President for Investor Relations and Communications and Vice President for Finance and Administration at the company’s US base. Since March 2012, Mr Tolstrup has been Vice President for Business Development. His responsibilities will now extend to Lundbeck’s HR department where he will have a reporting staff of 70.

