Lundbeck appoints Jacob Tolstrup as senior vice president for Business Development

Danish pharmaceutical company H. Lundbeck A/S has appointed Jacob Tolstrup as head of the HR department following the resignation of former HR vice president Teddy Hebo Larsen.
Lundbeck has incorporated the responsibility for the company's departments for business development and HR and appointed Mr Tolstrup as senior vice president for the joint area.
Since joining Lundbeck in 1999, Mr Tolstrup has held a number of different positions, including Vice President for Investor Relations and Communications and Vice President for Finance and Administration at the company’s US base. Since March 2012, Mr Tolstrup has been Vice President for Business Development. His responsibilities will now extend to Lundbeck’s HR department where he will have a reporting staff of 70.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze