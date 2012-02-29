Lundbeck buys remaining rights to desmoteplase from Paion

Danish CNS drug specialist Lundbeck A/S (LUND: DC) and Germany’s Paion AG (FSE: PA8) have entered into a definitive agreement under which Lundbeck acquires all of Paion's remaining rights to desmoteplase currently under clinical Phase III development for ischemic stroke.
The deal is an all-cash transaction valuing the assets at 20.1 million euros ($27.1 million). The acquisition is a logical next step in the development of desmoteplase, said Lundbeck. Under the terms of the transaction, Lundbeck will make an initial upfront payment of 18.6 million euros immediately upon and shortly after closing of the transaction.
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