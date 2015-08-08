Lundbeck joins innovative Alzheimer’s disease research initiative

Danish CNS specialist Lundbeck (LUN: CO) has joined the Global Alzheimer’s Platform (GAP) to help accelerate the development of new treatments for Alzheimer’s disease.

GAP is a research initiative that aims to reduce the time and costs of Alzheimer’s disease clinical trials, develop an infrastructure that promotes innovation, and assure international collaboration on Alzheimer’s disease treatments. Lundbeck is a global pharmaceutical company specializing in brain disorders, with several compounds under development for Alzheimer’s disease.

Led by the Global CEO Initiative on Alzheimer’s Disease (CEOi) and the New York Academy of Sciences, GAP is driven through collaboration among pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, non-profit patient advocacy organizations and public funding. As Lundbeck develops new treatments for people living with Alzheimer’s disease, GAP’s efforts will be particularly impactful.