Lundbeck partners with academia to advance understanding of Parkinson’s disease

Danish CNS drug specialist Lundbeck (LUN: CO) says it is involved in new research with a UK university on Parkinson's disease, which may be the first step towards a new and significantly improved treatment of the debilitating disease.
At best, new treatments based on this new research could be on the market within 10 years, said Lundbeck, which currently has a number of research projects and collaborations relevant to Parkinson's disease.
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