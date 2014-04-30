Lundbeck partners with Nanomerics for drug delivery collaboration

UK-based drug delivery company Nanomerics, a spin out of the University College London, has announced a collaborative research project with UCL, Exeter University and the Danish CNS specialist Lundbeck (LUND: CO) to develop drug delivery methods to the brain.

Through the collaboration, Nanomerics aims to develop new ways to deliver antibodies to the brain, building on the molecular envelope technology it has developed. The consortium aims to develop antibody medicines that are active in the brain for the treatment of conditions such as dementia and brain cancer. UCL will lead research, backed with just over £1 million ($1.6 million) in funding from the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council’s (EPSRC) Health Impact Partnerships award scheme.