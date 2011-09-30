Lundbeck partners with Proximagen, buying around a 9%equity stake in the firm

Danish central nervous system specialist Lundbeck (LUND: DC) and the UK’s Proximagen Group (AIM: PRX), have entered into a strategic partnership agreement under which they will jointly apply their expertise in CNS drug development towards achieving their collective strategic and growth objectives.

As part of the accord, a steering committee involving experts from both companies will focus on developing three of Proximagen’s programs, with the aim of identifying novel innovative therapies for serious diseases such as epilepsy, pain and inflammatory disorders. Lundbeck will also receive certain negotiation rights in relation to these programs.