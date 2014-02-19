Lundbeck raises $1.2 million by increasing share capital

Danish CNS drug specialist Lundbeck (LUN: CO) will raise 6,753,283 Danish kroner ($1,242,714) by increasing its share capital by 329,960 kroner through the exercise of employee warrants.

The increase is affected without any preemption rights for the existing shareholders of the company or others. The shares are subscribed in cash at the following prices per share of nominally 5 kroner: 32,313 shares at 97 kroner; 19,551 shares at 102 kroner and 14,128 shares at 115 kroner. The increase corresponds to approximately 0.0336 % of the company's share capital.

The new shares are ordinary shares without any special rights and are freely transferable negotiable instruments. The new shares will give rights to dividends and other rights in relation to the company as of subscription, ie, inter alia full rights to dividends for the financial year 2013.