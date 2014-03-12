Lundbeck releases positive results from six-year Onfi study

Danish CNS drug specialist Lundbeck (LUN: CO) has published results from a long-term, open-label extension study evaluating oral antiepileptic Onfi (clobazam) CIV for the adjunctive treatment of drop seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS).

The study results were published online in the journal Epilepsia. Onfi, a 1,5-benzodiazepine, is indicated for the adjunctive treatment of seizures associated with LGS in patients two years of age and older. It is a federally controlled schedule four substance (CIV).