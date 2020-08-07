Lundbeck terminates Lu AF11167 trial in schizophrenia due to futility

Danish CNS specialist Lundbeck (LUND: CO) has said it will discontinue the Phase II proof of concept clinical study of Lu AF11167 in patients with schizophrenia, who are experiencing persistent negative symptoms (NCT03793712).

The decision to stop the trial is based on the results of a futility interim analysis, which concluded that the trial is unlikely to achieve statistical significance on its primary endpoint, mean change from baseline to week 12 on the Brief Negative Symptom Scale (BNSS). The recommendation to stop the trial is not based on safety concerns.

The disappointment adds to two trial failures for CNS candidates earlier this year. These were: