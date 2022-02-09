Lupin deal with Medis for NaMuscla distribution

Indian drugmaker Lupin Limited (BSE: 500257) today announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement with Slovenia-based Medis Pharmaceutical for Lupin’s orphan drug NaMuscla (mexiletine).

Medis will commercialize NaMuscla for the symptomatic treatment of myotonia in adults with non-dystrophic myotonic (NDM) disorders in Central and Eastern European countries. Approved for this indication by the European Commission in December 2018, NaMuscla is the first and only licensed product for this indication.

NDM disorders are a group of rare, inherited neuromuscular disorders which is characterized by the inability to relax muscles following voluntary contraction. NaMuscla reduces myotonia symptoms in people with NDM, resulting in a significant improvement in quality of life and other functional and clinical outcomes for patients. NaMuscla, which has been designated orphan drug status, received EU marketing authorization in December 20182.