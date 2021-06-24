Lynparza approval cements value of China for AstraZeneca

Leading PARP inhibitor Lynparza (olaparib) has secured conditional approval in China for certain people with BRCA-mutated metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

The approval covers people who have progressed following treatment that included a new hormonal agent such as Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE: JNJ) Zytiga (abiraterone) or Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) Xtandi (enzalutamide).

Continued approval is contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a planned bridging trial with Chinese patients.