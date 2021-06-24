Sunday 11 January 2026

Lynparza approval cements value of China for AstraZeneca

Pharmaceutical
24 June 2021
Leading PARP inhibitor Lynparza (olaparib) has secured conditional approval in China for certain people with BRCA-mutated metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

The approval covers people who have progressed following treatment that included a new hormonal agent such as Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE: JNJ) Zytiga (abiraterone) or Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) Xtandi (enzalutamide).

Continued approval is contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a planned bridging trial with Chinese patients.

