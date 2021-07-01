Monday 12 January 2026

M&A trends, predictions and challenges for pharma and life sciences

Pharmaceutical
1 July 2021
mergers-acquisitions-big

Merlin Piscitelli, chief revenue officer for EMEA at Datasite, provides an Expert View on M&A trends and predictions for deal-making in life sciences, and some of the challenges we may expect.

The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc in many industries and labor markets, and the life sciences sector is no exception. In fact, according to an Ernst & Young (EY) report, 89% of life science companies say profits declined in 2020 and two-thirds said they cancelled or failed to fulfil a planned acquisition during the same period.

Still, despite these unfavorable market conditions, the industry has adapted at rapid pace. The life sciences sector has re-bounded to record its highest growth in terms of the number of M&A deals in first-quarter 2021, marked by a surge of initial public offerings (IPOs) and strong deal flow. New life sciences projects on Datasite’s platform, which are deals at their inception, rather than announced, have increased 81% month to date (June 20, 2021), so far this year, compared to the same time a year ago.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
May & June 2021 pharmaceutical M&A round-up
30 June 2021
Pharmaceutical
FTC and other regulators set out new approach to pharma M&A
17 March 2021
Pharmaceutical
FTC multilateral pharma merger task force seeks public input
12 May 2021
Pharmaceutical
GSK backs CEO amid investor backlash
2 July 2021




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze