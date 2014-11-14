Médecins Sans Frontières begins brincidofovir and favipiravir trials in Ebola treatment centers in West Africa

International medical humanitarian organization Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) is to host clinical trials in three Ebola treatment centers in West Africa, aimed at quickly finding an effective therapy to be used against the disease.
The French National Institute of Health and Medical Research will lead a trial of favipiravir, under development by Japan's Fujifilm, in Guéckédou, Guinea; the Antwerp Institute of Tropical Medicine will lead a trial of convalescent whole blood and plasma therapy in Conakry, Guinea; and the University of Oxford will lead a Wellcome Trust-funded trial of US biophama company Chimerix' (Nasdaq: CMRX) antiviral brincidofovir at an as-yet undetermined site on behalf of the International Severe Acute Respiratory and Emerging Infection Consortium.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze