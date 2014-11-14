Médecins Sans Frontières begins brincidofovir and favipiravir trials in Ebola treatment centers in West Africa

International medical humanitarian organization Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) is to host clinical trials in three Ebola treatment centers in West Africa, aimed at quickly finding an effective therapy to be used against the disease.

Trials in Guinea

The French National Institute of Health and Medical Research will lead a trial of favipiravir, under development by Japan's Fujifilm, in Guéckédou, Guinea; the Antwerp Institute of Tropical Medicine will lead a trial of convalescent whole blood and plasma therapy in Conakry, Guinea; and the University of Oxford will lead a Wellcome Trust-funded trial of US biophama company Chimerix' (Nasdaq: CMRX) antiviral brincidofovir at an as-yet undetermined site on behalf of the International Severe Acute Respiratory and Emerging Infection Consortium.