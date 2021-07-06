Sosei taps into new wave of AI-driven drug discovery tech

A new R&D collaboration between Japanese drugmaker Sosei Group (TYO: 4565) and USA-based InveniAI will see the firms working together on new “therapeutic product concepts” in immune diseases.
Sosei is a leading developer of GPCR-focused structure-based drug design and development, while InveniAI is using artificial intelligence and machine learning to power drug discovery and development.
The goal of the collaboration is to identify areas in which InveniAI’s approach can be leveraged to create novel compounds to improve responses to existing immunotherapies.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze