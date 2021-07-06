Monday 12 January 2026

Sosei taps into new wave of AI-driven drug discovery tech

Pharmaceutical
6 July 2021
A new R&D collaboration between Japanese drugmaker Sosei Group (TYO: 4565) and USA-based InveniAI will see the firms working together on new “therapeutic product concepts” in immune diseases.

Sosei is a leading developer of GPCR-focused structure-based drug design and development, while InveniAI is using artificial intelligence and machine learning to power drug discovery and development.

The goal of the collaboration is to identify areas in which InveniAI’s approach can be leveraged to create novel compounds to improve responses to existing immunotherapies.

