Madrigal Pharma prices upsized $600 million public offering

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: MDGL) saw its shares close down 6.2% at $265.68 yesterday, after it announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 750,000 shares of its common stock at $260.0000 per share, and, to certain investors, pre-funded warrants to purchase 1,557,692 shares of common stock at a price of $259.9999 per pre-funded warrant.
The size of the offering was increased by $100 million subsequent to the initial announcement of the offering.
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