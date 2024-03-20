Madrigal Pharma prices upsized $600 million public offering

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: MDGL) saw its shares close down 6.2% at $265.68 yesterday, after it announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 750,000 shares of its common stock at $260.0000 per share, and, to certain investors, pre-funded warrants to purchase 1,557,692 shares of common stock at a price of $259.9999 per pre-funded warrant.

The size of the offering was increased by $100 million subsequent to the initial announcement of the offering.