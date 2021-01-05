Sunday 11 January 2026

Major layoffs at Calithera after lead candidate flops

Pharmaceutical
5 January 2021
vials_dugs_biologic_report_test_big

Shares in Californian cancer drug specialist Calithera Biosciences (Nasdaq: CALA) have fallen by half, following bad news from the CANTATA clinical study of telaglenastat.

The company is testing the novel glutaminase inhibitor as an option for people with advanced or metastatic renal cell carcinoma (RCC), in addition to cabozantinib.

Top-line results from the trial show that the primary endpoint of progression free survival (PFS) was not met.

