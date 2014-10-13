Major step forward for multiple sclerosis treatment in New Zealand

Funding for newer and more effective multiple sclerosis (MS) treatments has been approved by PHARMAC, New Zealand’s Pharmaceutical Management Agency.

About 600 people currently receive funded MS treatments. PHARMAC estimates this could grow by about 400 over the next few years, with the change in criteria and improved choice of treatments. MS is a progressive neurological condition which leads to increasing levels of disability. Pharmaceutical treatments are funded for a particular type of MS, called relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

As well as funding two new medicines fingolimod (Gilenya, from Swiss pharma major Novartis [NOVN: VX]) and natalizumab (Tysabri, from US biotech firm Biogen Idec [Nasdaq: BIIB]), PHARMAC has also approved changes to the way MS treatments will be funded. From November 1, all treatments will be funded from first confirmed diagnosis.