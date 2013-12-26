Majority of pharmaceutical companies centralize market access activities

A new pharmaceutical benchmarking study found that 53% of surveyed companies centralize their market access function.

Titled Market Access and Reimbursement: Demonstrating Product Value to Meet Payer Demands,” and published by Cutting Edge Information, discovered that having one central group serving as a conduit for all market access activities streamlines processes by eliminating duplication of efforts.

Some companies, however, assign market access activities by brand, therapeutic area, development stage, geographic region, or some combination of these factors. 24% of companies surveyed assign market access activities by therapeutic area, allowing companies with multiple divisions (typically larger companies) to combine similar or overlapping reimbursement requirements.