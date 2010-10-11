Majority of UK health care experts conclude that medicines 'are worth it,' providing net savings to society

Health care executives from around the UK have voiced strong support for the economic value of medicines to modern society at the 18th annual Pharma Times Great Oxford debate last week.
A large majority agreed with the motion: “This house believes that medicines deliver net savings to the nation,” while 69 voted against it, following a lively debate in the world famous Oxford Union debating chamber which saw convincing arguments delivered by both sides.
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