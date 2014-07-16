Malini Moorthy joins Bayer as head of litigation

Bayer Corporation, a US subsidiary of German drug major Bayer (BAYN: DE), has hired Malini Moorthy as head of its litigation department from 30 July.
She is succeeding Kaspar Stoffelmayr who has held the position for three years.
Ms Moorthy has extensive experience in litigation and legal issues around the healthcare industry, including vice president, assistant general counsel and head of civil litigation at Pfizer. In the new role she will be responsible for all major litigation matters for Bayer and its companies operating from the USA, including Bayer HealthCare, Bayer MaterialScience and Bayer CropScience.
