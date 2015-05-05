Friday 9 January 2026

Mallinckrodt 2nd-qtr results beat forecasts

Pharmaceutical
5 May 2015

Ireland-incorporated pharma company Mallinckrodt (NYSE: MNK) has reported sales of $909.9 million for the second fiscal quarter of 2015 (ended March 31), an increase of 63.1% compared with $557.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2014.

Revenues exceeded estimates of $853.3 million from five analysts surveyed by Zacks Equity Research. On a non-generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis, Mallinckrodt's adjusted net incomefor the second quarter was $201.0 million, compared with $56.4 million in the same quarter a year ago. Non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share were $1.72, compared with $0.95 a year ago, primarily reflecting the addition of 2014 acquisitions in its Specialty Brands segment and improved performance in its Specialty Generics segment. This also beat analysts’ earnings expectations of $1.48 per share.

Mallinckrodt expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.10 to $7.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.75 billion to $3.85 billion. The company’s shares gained 3.9% to $119.52 by 10am EDT.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze