Mallinckrodt Medical to distribute Rapiscan in France, Italy, Belgium, and Spain

Rapidscan Pharma Solutions (RPS) EU has entered into an agreement with Mallinckrodt Medical BV for the exclusive right to promote and distribute Rapiscan (regadenoson) in France, Italy, Belgium and Spain. RPS’ US parent acquired rights to the product (excluding the USA, Canada and Mexico) from Gilead Sciences in 2010. Financial terms of the accord were not disclosed.

Rapiscan is a selective coronary vasodilator for use as a pharmacological stress agent for radionuclide myocardial perfusion imaging (MPI) in adult patients unable to undergo adequate exercise stress in the diagnosis of coronary artery disease (CAD) - the single most common cause of death and disability in Europe.1