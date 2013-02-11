Mallinckrodt Medical to distribute Rapiscan in France, Italy, Belgium, and Spain

Rapidscan Pharma Solutions (RPS) EU has entered into an agreement with Mallinckrodt Medical BV for the exclusive right to promote and distribute Rapiscan (regadenoson) in France, Italy, Belgium and Spain. RPS’ US parent acquired rights to the product (excluding the USA, Canada and Mexico) from Gilead Sciences in 2010. Financial terms of the accord were not disclosed.
Rapiscan is a selective coronary vasodilator for use as a pharmacological stress agent for radionuclide myocardial perfusion imaging (MPI) in adult patients unable to undergo adequate exercise stress in the diagnosis of coronary artery disease (CAD) - the single most common cause of death and disability in Europe.1
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze