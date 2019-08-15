Wednesday 18 March 2026

Mallinckrodt soaring as terlipressin hits Ph III goal

Pharmaceutical
15 August 2019
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UK-incorporated Mallinckrodt (NYSE: MNK) got a boost in pre-market US trading after it announced that its terlipressin had hit the main goal of a late-stage study, with the stock, which has tumbled nearly 70% over the past three months, soaring as much as 20% in early trading.

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More on this story...

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Mallinckrodt presents positive data on terlipressin in HRS-1
9 November 2018
Biotechnology
Major RNAi collaboration between Mallinckrodt and Silence Therapeutics
18 July 2019
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Mallinckrodt to present 'late breaker' data on rare kidney complication
22 October 2019
Pharmaceutical
Mallinckrodt inks deal to acquire Sucampo Pharmaceuticals
26 December 2017




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