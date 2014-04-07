Mallinckrodt to acquire Questcor Pharma for around $5.6 billion

In a second M&A deal so far this year, Ireland-headquartered Mallinckrodt (NYSE: MNK) says it has entered a definitive agreement to acquire USA-based Questcor Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: QCOR) in a transaction valued at around $5.6 billion.
Questcor shares, which have gained 115.46% over the last 12 months, climbed 30.71% to $88.71 in premarket trading. Shares of Dublin-based Mallinckrodt were also rising, gaining 7.49% to $67.20, according to a report by James Rogers on The Street.
Just last month, Mallinckrodt completed its previously-announced $1.3 billion acquisition of Cadence Pharmaceuticals, aimed at increasing its presence in the hospital setting (The Pharma Letter February 12).
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