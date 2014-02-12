Mallinckrodt to buy Cadence Pharma for around $1.3 billion

Ireland-headquartered specialty drugmaker Mallinckrodt (NYSE: MNK), spun off by Covidien last year, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Cadence Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: CADX) which, subject to customary terms and conditions, is expected to close in mid- to late March.
Mallinckrodt will commence a tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Cadence for $14.00 per share in cash or around $1.3 billion on a fully diluted basis, which represents a 32% premium to the trailing 30-trading-day volume weighted average price for Cadence and 26% above the firm’s closing price a day earlier. Cadence’s shares leapt 27.5% to $14.11 in premarket trading Tuesday.
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