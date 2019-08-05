Monday 27 July 2026

Mandatory rebates and clawbacks feature at Greek industry/government meeting

Pharmaceutical
5 August 2019
greece-big-2

The first meeting of the Hellenic Association of Pharmaceutical Companies (SFEE) with the new leadership of the Ministry of Health took place today at the ministry’s premises last month.

At the brief meeting, the representatives of the pharmaceutical industry raised the overriding issue of mandatory rebates and clawbacks, which - based on first semester data - are expected to exceed 40% of pharmaceutical spending for 2019, making it difficult for patients to access existing and, of course, new drugs, while destroying the viability of companies and the health system itself. It was emphasized that pharmaceutical spending is obviously insufficient and does not meet the real needs of the Greek population, while the excess expenditure is out of control.

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