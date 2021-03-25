Sunday 11 January 2026

Manufacturing and marketing approval in Japan for Joyclu

Pharmaceutical
25 March 2021
knee_arthritis_stock_credit_depositphotos

Japanese firms Ono Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4528) and Seikagaku Corp (TYO: 4548) have announced that Seikagaku has obtained manufacturing and marketing approval in Japan from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) for Joyclu (diclofenac etalhyaluronate sodium; ONO-5704/SI-613) 30mg Intra-articular Injection for the indication of osteoarthritis (knee joint and hip joint).

The approval is based on the results of three Phase III clinical studies conducted with ONO-5704/SI-613 in Japan. In the confirmatory study in patients with knee osteoarthritis, ONO-5704/SI-613 group demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in WOMAC pain scores (a knee pain evaluation index, 100 mm VAS scale) over 12 weeks after the initial injection (three injections every four weeks), the primary endpoint of the study, compared to an inactive placebo group. Further, the safety profile of ONO-5704/SI-613 has shown no clinically-significant concerns in the study.

Joyclu is a formulation in which hyaluronic acid and diclofenac (an anti-inflammatory drug) are chemically bound using Seikagaku’s own proprietary technology. It is designed to release diclofenac by hydrolysis in the joint. Further, since Joyclu is administered directly into the joint cavity as an injectable treatment, systemic exposure to diclofenac is low, and the risk of systemic adverse drug reaction is thought to be low. Joyclu is the first joint function improvement agent in Japan indicated for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the hip joint.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Ono and Seikagaku's osteoarthritis drug edges closer to Japanese market
11 June 2020
Pharmaceutical
Positive Phase III confirmatory study of ONO-5704/SI-613 in patients with knee osteoarthritis in Japan
19 February 2019
Biotechnology
All Japanese osteoarthritis deal could total 12 billion yen
4 September 2017
Pharmaceutical
The Pharma Letter Podcast — Episode 1 — Belong.Life
13 July 2021




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze