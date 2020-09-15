Sunday 11 January 2026

Marigold blooms with positive Phase III data

Pharmaceutical
15 September 2020
2020_biotech_lab_vials_big

Rare seizure specialist Marinus Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: MRNS) has announced positive top-line results from the Phase III Marigold trial of oral ganaxolone.

The firm is testing the GABA receptor modulator in children and young adults with CDKL5 deficiency disorder (CDD), a rare, genetic epilepsy with refractory seizures.

Marinus stock leapt 70% in after-hours trading following the announcement. The firm said it would submit to the US regulator for approval in this indication in mid-2021, with a European submission to follow soon after.

