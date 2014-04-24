Thursday 8 January 2026

Marken ready for orphan drug distribution

Pharmaceutical
24 April 2014

USA-based Marken, a global clinical supply chain solutions provider, has released a new white paper which identifies supply chain solutions for the rapidly growing orphan drug market.

The production of orphan drugs, which are used to treat rare diseases, is increasing and will continue to increase with a compound annual growth rate of more than 7% per year between 2012 and 2018. Many large pharmaceutical companies have launched rare disease divisions and acquired small companies that specialize in orphan drugs. Other small and mid-sized drug developers continue to expand their pipelines with rare disease therapies.

New drugs for treatment of rare diseases are developed through clinical trials comprised of small patient populations that must be found in many countries and often very remote areas. At least half of all orphan drugs are biologically derived and must be temperature controlled in order to ensure stability and efficacy throughout the trials.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Nuevocor appoints Al Gianchetti as chief executive
Biotechnology
Nuevocor appoints Al Gianchetti as chief executive
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Poplar’s $50 million Series A to ‘transform treatment of atopic diseases’
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Lilly confirms bid to acquire Ventyx Biosciences
8 January 2026
Generics
Tentative FDA nod, exclusivity for generic Dyanavel XR
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Servier Ventures launched by French pharma
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
AstraZeneca appoints Joris Silon as head of investor relations
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Genmab selects Anthropic for AI-powered programs
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

AstraZeneca appoints Joris Silon as head of investor relations
8 January 2026
GSK touts positive Phase III trial results for bepirovirsen
7 January 2026
Basilea teams with Prokaryotics on first-in-class antifungals
7 January 2026
AstronauTx names Adam Rosenberg as chairman
7 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze