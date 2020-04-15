AMD market ready for shake-up, analyst finds

Industry analyst GlobalData has published new research indicating that the market for age-related macular degeneration therapies will more than double in size by 2028.

Currently worth in excess of $8.6 billion across major markets, this is expected to grow to $18.7 billion by 2028, the increase driven in part by the entry of longer-acting anti-angiogenic therapies.

AMD sales, 2018 & 2028 (GlobalData)