Market for obesity therapies to reach a value of $2.6 billion in 2019

The global obesity therapeutics market has been forecast to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.7% over the next six years, increasing from a value of $750 million in 2012, to reach a value of around $2.6 billion in 2019, according to a new report added to the offering of Companiesandmarkets.com.
This growth can be predominantly attributed to the performance of the recently approved Qsymia (phentermine and topiramate extended-release from Vivus [Nasdaq: VVUA]), which is superior in terms of efficacy to the current best option for the long-term treatment of obesity, namely orlistat (Roche’s Xenical), and to any of the late-stage pipeline drugs. It is currently undergoing post-marketing studies to determine its long-term cardiovascular safety.
Obesity is often described as a global endemic, with incidence dramatically increasing over the past decades, particularly in developed countries. Being overweight or obese is a major risk factor in the development of many chronic diseases, including cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and diabetes, of which treatment incurs extensive economic and health care costs. About one-fourth of the American population meets the definition of obesity (20% above ideal body weight).
