Friday 16 January 2026

Marketing authorization for Lyfaquin in India

Pharmaceutical
15 May 2020
pharmazz_large

Privately-held USA-based Pharmazz on Thursday announced receipt of a marketing authorization of centhaquine, trade name Lyfaquin, a first-in-class drug, to manage patients with hypovolemic shock from the Indian regulatory agency.

Centhaquine is likely to be a transformational therapy for hypovolemic shock because it ameliorates key drivers of mortality, said the company, which last month said that the drug may have an application in the current novel coronavirus pandemic.

Hypovolemic shock is triggered by severe fluid loss, which is most commonly driven by hemorrhages (trauma, GI bleeding, post-partum hemorrhage, etc), or fluid loss from vomiting or diarrhea – the result is decreased cardiac output, poor blood circulation, and organ failure. Severe hypovolemic shock has high mortality and there is a significant need for novel therapies. Hypovolemic shock may be an attractive white space opportunity due to its high incidence and limited pipeline competition.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Centhaquine can provide hemodynamic stability, other benefits for COVID-19 patients, says Pharmazz
10 April 2020
Biosimilars
Biocon gets green light to manufacture biosimilars for EU
20 May 2020
Pharmaceutical
Pharmazz licenses Dr Reddy’s to market Lyfaquin in India
26 March 2024
Pharmaceutical
Sun Pharma to market Pharmazz' Tyvalzi in India
18 September 2023




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

EC approves Aspaveli for C3G and primary IC-MPGN
Biotechnology
EC approves Aspaveli for C3G and primary IC-MPGN
16 January 2026
Biotechnology
Chinese CDMO seeks to consolidate leadership in ADC space
16 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Russian customers forced to save on drug purchases as crisis deepens
16 January 2026
Biotechnology
EC authorization for Waskyra for Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome
16 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Reported delays to FDA reviews under new fast-track program
16 January 2026
Generics
STADA’s Frank Staud takes on additional role as head of global government affairs
16 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Avid Bioservices taps new CBO as it leans into growth
16 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Alloy Therapeutics
A privately held biotechnology platform company based in the Boston, Massachusetts area. It operates as a partner-facing “ecosystem” business supporting biologics discovery and development across multiple modalities, and it also participates in company creation through its venture studio model.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Russian customers forced to save on drug purchases as crisis deepens
16 January 2026
Reported delays to FDA reviews under new fast-track program
16 January 2026
Avid Bioservices taps new CBO as it leans into growth
16 January 2026
DelveInsight says HLH drug market reaches $140 million
16 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026

 |  Headless Content Management with Blaze