Markets unsure as ALK points to progress in quarter

Danish allergy immunotherapy specialist ALK Abello (ALKB: DC) reported an 11% rise in revenue for the first quarter of 2022.

The company’s revenue hit 1.16 billion Danish kroner ($160 million). Tablets were the primary driver of growth, with sales up 24% at 583 million kroner, and they now account for 50% of overall revenue. Growth was particularly marked in the Japanese market.

Meanwhile ALK’s operating profit, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation or amortization, increased by 20% to 272 million kroner during the first quarter.