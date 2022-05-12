Markets unsure as ALK points to progress in quarter

Danish allergy immunotherapy specialist ALK Abello (ALKB: DC) reported an 11% rise in revenue for the first quarter of 2022.
The company’s revenue hit 1.16 billion Danish kroner ($160 million). Tablets were the primary driver of growth, with sales up 24% at 583 million kroner, and they now account for 50% of overall revenue. Growth was particularly marked in the Japanese market.
Meanwhile ALK’s operating profit, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation or amortization, increased by 20% to 272 million kroner during the first quarter.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze