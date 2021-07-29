Markets unsure despite Merck & Co's quarterly growth

Shares in Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) slipped by more than 1% during Thursday morning’s trading.

This is despite the US pharma major beating estimates with its second quarter 2021 sales figure. Sales rose 22% to $11.40 billion as a result of recovering from the pandemic, beating analysts’ estimates of $11.10 billion.

The performance of Keytruda (pembrolizumab) was a factor in this, with the immuno-oncology blockbuster on track to become the world's best-selling drug by 2023, according to Reuters.