Maximizing patient impact in oncology: R&D strategies

In our weekly expert view, head of oncology at German pharma company Bayer, Robert LaCaze looks at the evolution of cancer treatments over the past two decades and looks ahead to what the future might look like.
Within the last two decades we all have seen the huge advances that have been made in oncology treatment options and new paradigms of treatments.
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The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
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