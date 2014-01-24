McKesson back on track to secure acquisition of Celesio

US health care services and information technology firm McKesson Corp (NYSE:MCK), says that it has reached an agreement with Franz Haniel & Cie to acquire its entire holding (50%) of German drug wholesaler Celesio (CLS1: XE) shares for 23.50 euros per share, still its previous final offer for the company.

Just earlier this month, McKesson appeared to have abandoned its $8.3 billion deal to acquire its German rival after it was unsuccessful in reaching the 75% completion condition in its offer for the outstanding shares and convertible bonds of Celesio (The Pharma Letter January 14).