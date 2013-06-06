Friday 9 January 2026

Meda expands collaboration with India's Cipla on Dymista

Pharmaceutical
6 June 2013

Swedish drugmaker Meda (OMX: MEDA A) is broadening its collaboration with Indian pharmaceutical company Cipla, thereby expanding its exclusive rights to Dymista (azelastine and fluticasone nasal spray) and future product development. Through the extended partnership, Meda now has full coverage in all growth markets in Latin- and South America, Middle East and Africa and Asia, including more than 120 new markets.

Meda and Cipla will cooperate on product development of Dymista. Cipla will be responsible for formulation, while Meda will be responsible for clinical development, registration, marketing and sales. The companies will also collaborate on future production of Dymista and any new products developed. Financial terms of the expanding collaboration were not disclosed.

“Through this expanded partnership, we secure opportunities for global commercialization of Dymista and optimize future product development,” says Anders Lonner, Meda’s chief executive, adding: “Not least, we see great potential in several priority growth markets such as China.”

